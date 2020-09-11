Coronavirus claims five more lives in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday confirmed that five patients died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

The total count of coronavirus deaths reached to 6,370, whereas, 548 new cases were also reported as active cases recorded up to 5,795 in the country.

According to NCOC statistics, 288,206 patients recovered from coronavirus. In Pakistan, 300,371 cases have been reported, including 131,404 in Sindh, 97,533 in Punjab, 36,823 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 15,832 in Islamabad, 3,131 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 13,282 in Balochistan and 2,366 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

2,439 patients lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection in Sindh, 2,214 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 178 in Islamabad, 145 in Balochistan, 73 in GB, 65 in AJK.

The country conducted 29,534 detection tests during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,879,355. 1,021 patients are currently admitted to 735 hospitals across the country including 93 people put on ventilators.