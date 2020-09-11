Chinese robots to be employed to Power Transmission Project

ISLAMABAD: China is all set to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to the infrastructure projects being constructed under the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as Intelligent Inspection Robots would be put to inspect Matiari-Lahore Power Transmission Project.

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that around two dozen highly efficient robots made in China would be employed in Matiari-Lahore DC Power Transmission and Transformation

The sources said that it would be the first HVDC transmission line jointly built by Pakistan and China under the CPEC framework. Matiari-Lahore 660 KV DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project is an important project under CPEC that is also the first HVDC transmission line jointly built by Pakistan and China.

“You know that regular inspection is a crucial part of the stable operation of key equipment in the project. The traditional methods have many disadvantages, which have brought huge challenges for both workers and project, such as high labour intensity, low work efficiency and poor detection quality,” a source

The source added that around 20 Intelligent Inspection Robots finished with the debugging process last week and they would be arriving in Pakistan for

Furthermore, the overall construction of Matiari-Lahore 660 KV DC Power Transmission and Transformation Project would rise by March next year as all the robots will be put into

To make up for the deficiency of traditional fixed-point monitoring and manual inspection, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) had started to develop an intelligent inspection robot system for valve hall in

“The system can realize all-weather, all-directional, all-autonomous intelligent inspection and monitoring. Intelligent inspection robots for valve hall will effectively reduce labour intensity, reduce operation and maintenance costs, and improve the automation and intelligence level of normal inspection and management,” the source said.

The project group had selected four technicians and appointed them to debug the intelligent inspection robot system for valve hall since March

“After a long-term field debugging in the project, the 20 robots were permitted to be utilized in the project. Till now, the company has more than 270 valve hall robots service in Chinese major power transmission stations,” the source concluded.