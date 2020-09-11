Are women safe?

Woman, being the most essential part of a society, yet subjected to various violence. The recent case of a female rape on motorway has left the nation high and dry and posed a big question mark on our justice system. History is witnessed, in the democratic state the woman is always treated as sub-human.

I have been sighting since 2000s about these brutalities. Various girls, women and children had been rapped. Nevertheless, the first-rate instance of this is, the Mukhtaran Bibi’s incident. As she was rapped by the thanes of her village. Moreover, this incident went upfront of the judges of different courts, but she couldn’t get justice. An other case, Kainat Soomro, the 13 year old girl was kidnapped and the same brutality happens with her as well. Nonetheless, the offenders got retribution but still the wounds are not parched in the hearts of their parents.

This sexual abuse is building up steadily. Thus, our justice system must take vigorous action against the rapists to decimate these vicious acts from the country of Islamic Republicans. They must be asked, why there is massive increase in the prestige of sexual assaulting, because they are responsible for these things. It is the only state which is held responsible for the brutalities on the land of pure.

It is the obligation of our justice system to control the brutalities across the country, but it is lamented that they are underhanded.

Moosa Panhwar

Sukkur