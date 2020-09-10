Will petty one-upmanship hold back Karachi uplift?

Blame game replaces implementation

The Rs1.1 trillion ‘historic’ package for Karachi’s transformation remains mired in controversy, thanks to the point scoring competition between the Centre and the province. A perception was created after the PM’s address announcing the package that the two would work together for the much needed uplift of the country’s industrial hub. The perception was strengthened by the announcement of a mechanism of implementation comprising representatives of the Centre, Province and Army under the Chief Minister. The announcement had also generated hopes that the PTI had finally learnt to work with an opposition government.

There were however lacunae in the hastily worked-out plan that led to contradictory interpretations about contributions to be made by the centre and the province. The PPP claimed that Sindh government would be contributing Rs 800bn against the centre’s pittance of Rs300bn. This led Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar to claim in a press conference that the federal government was in fact footing 62 percent of the project while the Sindh government would contribute the remaining 38 percent.

Nearly a week after the announcement of the package one sees no effort to implement it on the ground. One would readily agree with Mr Umar that the people of Karachi will hurl shoes at both the PPP and the PTI if they continue holding press conferences against each other instead of initiating practical work. Interestingly, the Information Minister has disclosed that the federal cabinet had decided against releasing funds directly to the provincial government for the victims of the flood and rain-hit areas and that instead, the Centre would utilise the funds itself. Mr Umar meanwhile wants Sindh to hand over the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) to the Centre. In other words the federal government has gone back on the implementation mechanism announced by the PM. The outcome of earlier attempts by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi to cleanse the Karachi drains and the promise of ending power shortages in Karachi by Mr Umar do not strengthen confidence in the PTI’s competence. The best way is to work through the already agreed Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) under the Chief Minister.