‘Two Pakistan theory’ negates Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has cautioned against deviation from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, adding that those dragging his Pakistan towards a “Two-Pakistan’s theory” were committing a big injustice.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, the PPP Chairman said that ideology of Pakistan was the key foundation of the country and the entire nation should ensure that no one is allowed to drift from this ideology.

Bilawal said that Quaid-e-Azam created a country through a political and democratic struggle for majority Muslims where all would be equal before the law, unlike the pre-partition imperial regimes where one nation – many laws were practised. “One Country – Two Laws” is a dangerous trend, which is once again being promoted for individual and political vested interests, he added.

PPP chief pointed out that former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto fought for the ideology of Pakistan and its strengthening through giving its first-ever unanimous Constitution, strong foundations for defence, macro-economic basic structure, social sector reforms and empowerment of the people.

Bilawal pledged that his party would continue to be the torch-bearer of the vision and ideology of the founder of the nation, adding that PPP shall remain in the forefront of resistance whenever attempts are made to trample upon it.