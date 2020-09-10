Three civilians injured in Indian LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR

MUZAFFARABAD: Three civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border stretched along Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred after Indian troops targetted civilian neighbourhoods in Bedori Sector.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the ceasefire violation, the press release added.

Last week, a 19-year-old boy, a resident of the Kirni Village in the Rakhchikri sector, received injuries as a result of “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” along the LoC, the Foreign Office had said.

According to an FO estimate, India has committed 2,158 violations of the 2003 LoC ceasefire agreement since the start of this year, which resulted in 17 deaths and serious injuries to 169 people.