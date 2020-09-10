Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) early Thursday morning, targeting the civilian population.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that three people got injured as a result of Indian firing. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the ISPR said.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Reports of heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material. During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”

Later, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bedori Sector of the LoC, 57-year old Muhammad Altaf son of Muhammad Din, 27-year old Muhammad Aftab son of Muhammad Altaf and 40-year old Tahir Iqbal son of Muhammad Azam, residents of Banjori village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

This year, India has committed 2,199 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 17 and serious injuries to 171 innocent civilians, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and was also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the FO statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to the spokesperson, the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the current and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.