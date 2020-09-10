The roots of Sikhashahi

Are there lessons for the present in the past?

Indeed, it is the period after Ranjeet Singh’s death, and the multiple struggles to succeed him, that the term Sikhashahi owes its origin. Ranjit Singh himself was an exemplar of strong administration. The British positivist Austin gave him as an example of the sovereign he meant when he said “a determinate human superior whose word is law.” Sikhashahi is a period of chaos, when purported sovereigns are not obeyed. It is not just a period of chaos.

Sikhashahi may refer to an earlier period, before Ranjit Singh, who had succeeded to the leadership of the Sukerchakia misl, one of several misls of the Sikhs. As Mughal power waned, especially after the descent of Nadir Shah on Delhi, which he sacked in 1737, the power of the misls increased, and they established areas of their own from which these bands of armed warriors would obtain revenues for their maintenance. Often, the methods of obtaining revenue would be suspiciously like plundering, so that period too is noted for its lawlessness. It was supposed to be one of the features of good governance that peasants knew in advance what the land revenue assessment was (how much they would be expected to pay). Ranjit Singh moved the system towards that when he consolidated his kingdom.

But first he had to win it. He had an uneasy relationship with Ahmad Shah Abdali’s dynasty, one of both conflict and cooperation, mainly because they competed over much the same territory. Multan and Mankera (including the Derajat) in the South, and Kasur in the centre, while Peshawar, Charsadda, and Hazara Division, were all areas that Ranjit Singh took over from the Abdalis. Indeed, when the British finally took the Punjab, they also took what is now KPK, and which at the time of conquest was put under a chief commissioner. It was not until 1901 that it was made a separate province, and it was not until 2010 that it was renamed, having spent a century as the North-West Frontier Province.

In the process of creating the Kingdom, Ranjit Singh had to capture the whole of Lahore, which he initially shared as one misldar among three. This was also a terrible time for the citizens of Lahore, who had witnessed the decline of the Mughals, and the lawlessness spread by two invasions of Delhi, the first by Nadir Shah, the second by Ahmad Shah Abdali. Both passed through the Punjab, but there was no single authority, though the Sikh misls seem to have taken over in various local areas. This absence of a central authority may be remembered as the ruling characteristic of the Sikhashahi.

Of course, the British kept some Sikh chiefs in power (like the ones who had been on its side against the Lahore Darbar), and the Maharaja of Patiala not only became Chamberlain of the Chamber of Princes, but the man who would have been Maharaja, Amarinder Singh, is currently Chief Minister of Indian Punjab. Another Sikh descendant, Sardar Arif Nakai, though converted to Islam generations ago, was a representative of one of the original misls, and became Pakistani Punjab’s Chief Minister. It is perhaps an irony that he represented the PML(Q), which was headed by Hamid Nasir Chattha, a direct descendant of Karam Elahi Chattha, who had led the resistance against the Sikhs in his area of Gujranwala and Hafizabad districts.

It is a sign of the failure of Maharaja Ranjit Singh that the era is not known as Nanakshahi which is the name which he gave to his currency, and through its coins to the era itself. Ranjit Singh was a religious man, who observed the precepts of the Sikh faith, though he did indulge in alcohol and did have a Muslim wife, neither of which a keenly observant Sikh would have done. However, he does not seem to have moved beyond the confines of Punjab, being forestalled by the British in Punjab as well as Sind.

When he died, he has not yet fulfilled the prediction Dilli takhat tey beyi gi aap Guru di fauj (The Army of the Guru will sit on the throne of Delhi). Perhaps he Had left that to his successors. At the time of his death, his adult sonsKharak Singh and Shher Singh, as his minor son Duleep’s mother, the renowned Rani Jindan, were interested parties.

Kharak Sigh suffered an accident and died, Sher Singh was murdered, and Duleep Singh remained to proclaimed maharajah. He remained after the First Sikh War, after which the British imposed a Council of Regency. If Duleep Singh had been allowed to remain on the throne, Punjab would have been ca princely state, among the largest in India. The East India Company, and later the British Government, preferred to rule through princely states, with native rulers handling everything, but leaving foreign affairs, defence and communications with the Centre. Punjab was not allowed to remain a princely state, but Bahawalpur was.

Punjab, though taken over as recently as 1946, did not rise in the Mutiny. The Sultanat-i-Bartania seems to have been considered an improvement over the Sikhashahi. The post-Sikh Bundobast undoubtedly played its part. The Sikh’s in particular probably did not wish to join a movement which restored the Mughal Emperor to power.

One of the defining aspects of the Sikh kingdom’s end game was the alliance between Rani Jindan and the Khalsa, the Sikh Army. Under Ranjit Singh, the Khalsa had remained under his control. After his death, it became a player, and in particular, in the camp of Rani Jindan. It became an independent player, but at the cost of unity of command. Instead of obeying orders from above, the troops elected panchs for every unit, who collectively made decisions. Officers were allowed to remain, but their orders were obeyed only if the panchs approved. This meant that the Khalsa was not as effective a fighting force as it had been, and far from making fresh conquests, it proved incapable of keeping the British from annexing the Punjab and making it part of directly administered British India.

After the fall of the Sikh kingdom, Sikhism itself came under pressure, as many left the faith. A few turned to Christianity, especially among the mazhabi Sikhs, who had converted from lower Hindu castes. There were conversions to the Arya Samaj, to Islam, and to Ahmadi-ism. There was a religious ferment as people tackled the issue of caste, and Sikhs dealt not just with the loss of power, but the resurgence of caste-ism amongst them. In another form, Sikhashahi went on.