Suspect in rape, murder of five-year-old remanded in police custody

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Thursday remanded for five days in police custody the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a minor girl.

The torched body of five-year-old Marwah was recovered from metropolis’ Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Sept 6, two days after she was reported to have gone missing. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Shakir Husain, the victim had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and burned. The incident has sparked outrage online, as netizens advocated for the protection of minors in the country and demanded justice.

The accused, later identified as Nawaz, was arrested a day earlier after evidence collected by the police matched with his belongings.

“A piece of cloth from the accused’s home was found from the garbage heap where Marwa was found dead last week,” police had said.

The police produced the suspect in the court, requesting it to grant his physical remand for further investigation.

Reports suggest the police were mulling to include terrorism clauses in the case.

According to a police version, the suspect lived near to the Marwa’s house and, during a raid at his home, the police found his home washed properly, raising concerns amongst the investigating team.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location after investigators announced to lead the probe on the basis of forensic evidence.