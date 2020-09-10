Sheikh Rasheed claims there are factions within PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Thursday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be split up before December 30.

While talking to the media, the minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not willing to return Pakistan as he is enjoying in London. PML-N leaders are hiding facts over the health of the ex-premier, he claimed.

Rasheed said that country’s two main parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N, will be facing political crisis due to the corruption of their senior leaders.

Nothing will happen in opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC), he asserted.

Responding to a question related to Karachi, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced relief package for rain-hit areas as per requirement and Pakistan Army played an important role in bringing together central and provincial governments on one platform.

Rasheed further pledged to serve the nation under the supervision of PM Imran and also announced to work hard for the development of the country.

He added that the tender of the ML-1 project envisaging up-gradation of the railway infrastructure will be opened by the 20th of this month.

The minister said this project will provide 150,000 job opportunities. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its mandated tenure and serve the masses.