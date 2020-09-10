Punjab government decides not to buy new ACs for current fiscal year

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided not to buy new air conditioners for government departments during the current fiscal year but instead to focus on repairing and cleaning the old ones.

The decision came during a meeting of the Austerity Committee for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 on Thursday which was presided over by Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Minister for Communications Sardar Asif Nakai, Finance Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal and officials of relevant departments.

The meeting discussed a six-point agenda, including recommendations from various departments for the purchase of new air conditioners but the finance minister discouraged the approval of additional funds for the purchase of air conditioners. He directed all departments to control unnecessary expenditure.

During the meeting, Bakht directed that the recommendations of the Punjab Energy Department (PED) be reviewed before approving the purchase of new air conditioners and the committee will be kept informed of the auction of old machinery, vehicles and air conditioners.

Bakht said, “Eco-friendly construction of government buildings can lead to a significant reduction in the cost of air conditioning. Similarly, the presence of trees can also improve the office environment, so the presence of trees in the premises off government offices should also be made mandatory. With the construction of new buildings, the services of the Energy Department and the Punjab Infrastructure Authority should be sought for environmentally-friendly changes in the existing building.”

However, the tourism department has been allowed to purchase air conditioners based on setting up a separate office. Similarly, the Department of Education and the Department of Health also got approval to purchase ACs for their district offices and hospitals from existing funds.