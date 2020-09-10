Police arrest 12 for alleged involvement in motorway assault incident

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday announced to have arrested 12 men suspected of involvement in the alleged gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway a day earlier.

Two “robbers” allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint in the Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

According to a police official, the woman’s vehicle after crossing the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway had stalled either due to a shortage of petrol or some fault.

Meanwhile, she got a call from a relative of Gujranwala, who asked her to call the police helpline for help while he also left from home to reach her. When he reached the location, he found the woman terrified with her clothes stained with blood.

The police official said two armed men found the woman alone, took her and her children to a nearby field at gunpoint and gang-raped her, adding that police had formed teams to trace the culprits.

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said in a tweet the Punjab Police and related departments were “working in close coordination to capture those involved in [the] painful motorway incident”.

“So far 12 suspects have been arrested and search is going on,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the ministry’s regional office “immediately asked for an action report from the police”.

The ministry received the report as well as a copy of the first information report (FIR) of the incident, she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz called for an end to “culture that encourages impunity”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took “strict notice” of the incident last night and directed Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani to submit a report.