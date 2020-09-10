PM sincere to fix Karachi’s civic problems: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere to resolve long-standing civic problems being faced by people of Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Talking to a private channel, Faraz said that issues of Sindh and its metropolitan city of Karachi were for the first time seriously addressed by the federal government irrespective of the fact that a rival party was in power in the province.

The minister said that failure in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan would harm the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party more than any other stakeholder. He termed it unfortunate to make the Karachi package controversial. He urged the need for all political stakeholders to put their heads together and jointly work for the well-being of people of Karachi.

About the change of Punjab inspector general of police (IGP), Faraz said that government was facing hurdles in introducing police reforms due to collusion between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and corrupt police officials developed over last 35 years.

Separately, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that all stakeholders are committed to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of Karachi despite political differences.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a hefty historic financial package of Rs1,100 billion with consensus of all stakeholders for the metropolitan city. The minister said that the present government is fully focusing on the country’s biggest financial hub to provide relief to the rain-stricken residents of Sindh metropolis.