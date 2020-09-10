PCB announces Northern Areas as National T20 winners in advance

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the complete schedule of the domestic cricket season 2020-2021, which begins with the National T20 Cup to be hosted by Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18, also announcing Northern as the predetermined winners of all competitions henceforth.

As a result of the cricket board’s decision, Northern, which represents the Northern Areas, and will henceforth be addressed by its ‘full, respectable name’ as per the PCB press release, have already successfully defended the National T20 title that they won last season.

“This defence conveniently works for everyone, because it guarantees success and glory without actually having to go and defend anything,” said a PCB official while talking to The Dependent, wishing anonymity in light of the sensitivity of the matter.

The PCB officials laud the new hybrid structure that has now been introduced to the national game. They underline the benefits of handing the trophy over to Northern Areas, saying that it will help bring stability to domestic cricket.

“In the previous format, there were new winners and there was the chance that might continue. This muk muka needs to end so that we have a clear, predetermined winner and the competition can be run smoothly and securely,” another PCB official said.