Pakistan, Afghanistan to defeat all spoilers of peace process: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan would “defeat all spoilers” of the Afghan peace process.

“[The] unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of [the] Pak-Afghan border is meant to derail [the] Afghanistan peace process,” a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

“Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers,” added the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Prospects of peace in Afghanistan after 19 long years of war brightened last month when Kabul started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners who were described by President Ashraf Ghani as a “danger to the world”.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are set to meet within days of the prisoner release being completed, in a move that has drawn widespread condemnation after it emerged many of the inmates were involved in attacks that killed scores of Afghans and foreigners.