Medical report warns against reminding Nawaz Sharif of his revolutionary slogans

LONDON/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: A fresh medical report of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif filed with the Lahore High Court’s registrar office, and the accountability court, says that he is in no hurry about returning to power.

The report signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, states that while medical investigations and opinions are indicative of significantly reduced rush in Sharif’s desire to become the prime minister immediately, he mustn’t be reminded of any revolutionary slogans he might have raised recently.

It says the treatment of Sharif has been carried out conservatively as is merited by the prognosis of various forms of conservatism he suffers from, which owing to comorbidity were briefly diagnosed as progressive, adding that the former PM’s health could deteriorate if echoes from his recent past were triggered.

“A multidisciplinary approach was warranted for his medical analyses while undergoing an invasive procedure due to underlying comorbidities which carry a significant risk of impatience and possibility of a procedural or peri-procedural adverse electoral event,” the report adds.

The report explains that Sharif is scheduled for an invasive procedure once the party starts finalising its own electoral procedures, given that he is in the high-risk category having thrice been diagnosed as a traitor.

“Thankfully our patient has become more patient about returning to power,” Dr David Lawrence said while talking to The Dependent.

“But I must reiterate that any mentions of corruption or accountability will aggravate his health. Similarly, from the other end of the health spectrum, he absolutely mustn’t be reminded of any revolutionary positions he might have taken in recent years,” he added.

Dr Lawrence advises that the former premier must take extra precautions and should not expose his inner self, beliefs and positions, unnecessarily.