Is anyone in charge?

With the citizenry unsafe, the new IGP has to keep his subordinates happy

It was an inauspicious beginning for the new IGP. On his very first day in office, which he had assumed after an undignified tussle between his predecessor and the CCPO Lahore, there was a terrible robbery-cum-rape in the limits of the Gujjarpura police. The heinous crime also involved the Motorway Police, which is presently commanded by Kaleem Imam, the first Punjab IGP sent home by the PTI government, because the victim of the crime had first asked them for help, but they were so long in coming, that the criminals not only dragged her into bushes on the corner of the highway, had their way with her in front of her children, ransacked her purse, and made good their escape, all before the police arrived. Because the crime took place off the highway, the Gujjarpura police registered the case.

This is not an aberration. This is part of the increasing crime occurring in the province. Part of the reason may be the loss of employment because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is also the fact that the province is poorly policed. The prime reason for that is the almost blinding turnover at the top, with the current incumbent is the sixth IGP since the present government took over just two years ago. One reason for that turnover is the Prime Minister’s attempt to administer his home province, and his hometown, while spending his time in Islamabad, and not letting the Chief Minister act on his own. Since the Chief Minister’s main function is to limit himself to transmitting the Prime Minister’s orders, not much attention is paid to good governance.

The purpose of the police is not just to make sure that incidents like the Gujjarpura rape end in justice for the victim, but that they do not take place at all. If the IGP is driven to hold meetings to show he is in charge, it is not so much his fault as the government’s. The government is elected to provide the citizenry order, not the lawlessness that prevails.