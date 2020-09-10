India’s bid to back out of plebiscite commitment

Indian contortions cannot fool everyone forever

During a virtual informal meeting of the plenary on the annual report of the Security Council, the Indian representative stunned the world community by his remarks. He `called for permanently removing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir under the outdated agenda item of the India-Pakistan question’ from the Security Council’s agenda. He added `such “irrational exuberance” has no takers in a dignified world’. In a veiled attack on Pakistan, he accused it to be ` globally known for being the fountainhead of international terror and the hub for terror syndicates’.Special Representative T.S. Tirumurti pointed out that even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his statement last August, clearly referred to the 1972 bilateral Simla Agreement.

Till 1953, India was, at least verbally, committed to the plebiscite. But, in the subsequent period, it had been making frantic efforts to warp the United Nation Organization and woo the United States of America in her favour. For instance, during the temporary absence of Pakistan’s representative India tried to get the `India-Pakistan Question’ deleted from the UN agenda.

India based her plea on the Security Council’s informal decision, dated 30 July 1996, about deleting dormant questions. The Question was deleted during the Pakistani representative’s absence, but was restored to agenda upon his arrival.

No UN resolution incorporates India’s view that maharajah of Kashmir had acceded to India. The main resolutions on Kashmir are: (a) United Nations’ Commission for India Pakistan (UNCIP) Resolution dated 13 August 1948. Para 75 (Serial110) in Part III of this resolution states ‘The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in accordance with the will of the people and to that end, upon acceptance of the truce agreement, both Governments agree to enter into consultations with the Commission to determine fair and equitable conditions whereby such free expression will be assured.’ (b) The UNCIP Resolution dated January 5, 1949 Para 51 (Serial 1196) states ‘The question of accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite’.

In a startling disclosure, EU-based non-governmental organisation EU DisinfoLab revealed an India-sponsored fake, dis-informational network of 265 fake media outlets in 65 countries, including US, Canada, Brussels, and Geneva. The network was being run by the Srivastava Group of India. It ran a think tank called International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies. The Institute paid for the travel and accommodation of an unofficial far-right delegation of 23 European Union parliamentarians to Srinagar on October 30, 2013. The trip was arranged by Indian intelligence surrogate, Madi Sharma, who posed as a self-styled “international business broker”

On 2 November 1947, Nehru declared in a radio broadcast that the government of India was “prepared, when peace and order have been established in Kashmir, to have a referendum held under international auspices like the United Nations.” I am quoting from Chaudhri Mohammad Ali’s The Emergence of Pakistan.

By disowning the UN resolutions on disputed status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir State, India qualified as a rogue state. A jus cogen of international law is pacta sunt servanda, treaties are to be observed and are binding on parties. Till about 1953, Indian leaders reiterated their commitment to hold a plebiscite to determine future status of the disputed state. Even India’s view is that it is a dispute, though a bilateral one. But, the Simla Accord also refers to the UN Charter. India is not willing to talk to Pakistan eyeball-to-eyeball in the dispute. Thus bilateral negotiations become meaningless. The way out is to refer the matter to the UN.

By renouncing the UN resolutions, India has thrown the gauntlet to Pakistan: ‘Take Kashmir by force if you can.’

It is unfortunate that even India’s international representatives have become RAW’s mouthpieces. India’s fake news agencies and channels abroad, particularly those in European Union, call Pakistan’s ISI a `criminal syndicate’.

India’s anti-Pakistan vocabulary matches the RAW-sponsored dish-outs by Indian news channels, particularly those ostensibly based in the European Union. These channels often rely on jejune write-ups or broadcasts of journalists, Arnaud de Borchgrave and Roland Jacquard who are obviously RAW-hired. Borchgrave spat venom against Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear programme..

Jacquard incessantly writes for Global Watch Analysis with a brazen anti-Pakistan and-China orientation. Recently, it alleged that China bribed Nepal against India. It did not tell that India bears pension bill, equivalent to Nepal’s annual budget, of Gorkha retirees. Nepalese can apply for military or civil jobs in India as Indian citizens. It called Chinese diplomats “wolf warriors”. And so on.

Roland Jacquard `chairs the International Terrorism Observatory’. He ` is the only member, “without publications, without website, without postal address and without any legal existence” writes Le Monde . He ran a bookstore `In the Name of Osama bin Laden’, dedicated to the networks of Islamist terrorism. `According to journalists Didier Bigo, Laurent Bonelli and Thomas Deltombe, Roland Jacquard’s comments as a media expert would be questionable. In July 2010, Roland Jacquard appeared on France 5 in the show C in the Air and presented to the camera a 300-page Arabic manual, supposedly intended for Al Qaeda cadres to protect themselves from the secret services on the Internet. The manual would allow them to install protective systems. The authenticity of the document was questioned by other journalists, the cover of the document being that of a simple manual of C-C downloadable for free on the Internet.

‘Disinformation’ (Russian deziinformatzia) is a concept which finds mention in Sun Tzu’s Ping Fa (Principles of War). Even before Sun Tzu, Kautliya in Arthashastra supported disinformation as a civil and military warfare tool within his concept of koota yuddha (unprincipled warfare, as distinguished from dharma yuddha, righteous warfare).

Tzu’s and Kautliya’s principles were used not only in the World War II but also in the Cold War period (to hoodwink own and foreign people). But India’s disinformation is no propaganda. It is brazen lying. Richard Deacon says, ‘Truth twisting…unless it is conducted with caution and great attention to detail, it will inevitably fail, if practiced too often… It is not the deliberate lie which we have to fear (propaganda), but the half-truth, the embellished truth and the truth dressed up to appear a something quite different’ (The Truth Twisters). He gives several examples of disinformation, including subliminal disinformation by which the truth can be twisted so that the distortion is unconsciously absorbed, something which both television and radio commentators have subtly perfected’ (ibid.). In the USA, the Creel Committee, through false anti-German propaganda, turned pacifist Americans against Germans.