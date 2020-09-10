Foreign Office responds to Gen Bipin’s ‘belligerent rhetoric’ regarding Pak-China relations

–FO registers compliant with Indian diplomat about LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat threatened Pakistan with “heavy losses” if it endeavoured to take advantage of India’s current conflict with China along its northern border.

In reply to the above remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) condemned his statement and added that Gen Bipin should focus on his responsibilities instead of making “pointless accusations” against India’s neighbours.

India is engaged in a border dispute with Chinese troops in the Ladakh region. Gen Bipin spoke about the supposed “coordinated action” between the Pakistan and China militaries at a seminar hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum last week, reported an Indian news outlet.

“We find the threat from Pakistan will mainly be in the form of a proxy war, but should any threat develop along the northern borders Pakistan could take advantage of that and create trouble for us on the northern border,” the general said while adding that Pakistan would face losses if it engaged in any “misadventures”.

In response to the comments, the FO called this indicative of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) mindset, which is “a dangerous mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions and obsession with Pakistan”.

The office added that India has made gross “miscalculations” in response to their current geopolitical and military setback, adding that, “belligerent rhetoric has accomplished nothing for India other than conflict and humiliation”.

“India’s defence capabilities have been embarrassingly exposed to the world not [long] ago,” the FO statement said.

The press release also advised India to focus on achieving a peaceful resolution in any outstanding disputes, such as the Kashmir issue, instead of trying to provoke more anti-Pakistan sentiments.

The FO also reaffirmed the good relationship between Pakistan and China, calling them “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners”.

The office on Thursday also summoned a senior Indian diplomat regarding the ceasefire fire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” by Indian forces in Bedori sector of the LoC, 57-year-old Muhammad Altaf, 27-year-old Muhammad Aftab and 40-year-old Tahir Iqbal, all residents of Banjori village, sustained serious injuries, the FO said.

The FO said in a press release, “such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct”.

It asserted that civilian populated areas have been targeted by Indian troops along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. These violations have resulted in 17 deaths and serious injuries to 171 civilians this year.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it added.

Reportedly, the FO urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding to maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, as well as adding that raising tensions along the LoC cannot divert attention from “grave human rights situation” in Indian-occupied Kashmir.