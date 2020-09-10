Foreign Minister Qureshi asks for cooperation at CFM-SCO

ISLAMABAD: During a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said to the eight-member that “it is cooperation, not confrontation that should drive international politics”.

Qureshi stressed on peaceful resolutions of outstanding disputes as per the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions while addressing the meeting while adding that any unlawful dealings regarding disputed territories “run counter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s objective of amity in the region and must be opposed resolutely”.

He further went on to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for forums like the SCO and called it “a beacon of hope”, while stating that this was an “opportunity to foster greater regional [co-operation] in this time of [COVID-19] crisis”.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan remained an observer in the SCO from 2005-2017, before becoming a full-fledged member and since then, Pakistan has been “actively” contributing towards achieving SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda by participating in various SCO mechanisms. The other members are China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Along with offering to share Pakistan’s strategy with the other countries, the foreign minister also spoke on the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan while emphasizing the role Pakistan had played in the peace talks so far.

“Pakistan has assiduously supported efforts for peace and reconciliation that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned,” said the foreign minister.

As Qureshi had said before departing for Moscow, he also had discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding the development of a 1,100km gas pipeline stretching from Lahore to Karachi. “Islamabad sees prospects of a long-term and multidimensional partnership with Moscow,” he said.

The foreign minister will also have bilateral sideline meetings with unnamed officials during the CFM.

“The SCO-CFM is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG),” said a statement by the Russian Foreign Office, adding that SCO’s objectives include improving relations among member states, strengthening regional peace and stability; and creating a framework for effective political cooperation in various fields.

The meeting is taking place from September 9-10 to decide the agenda for the next summit – at a time when New Delhi’s relationships with Islamabad and Beijing are strained. Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is expected to meet with his Pakistani and Chinese counterparts during the meeting.