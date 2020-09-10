Covid-19 recovery rate surpasses 96pc

ISLAMABAD: The number of people recovering from the coronavirus disease has jumped to 287,950, pushing the country’s Covid-19 active cases down to 5,540 and increasing the recovery rate to over 96 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), coronavirus claimed six more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,365. A total of 441 more people tested positive for the highly contagious disease, lifting the number of people affected by it to 299,855.

The number of people recovering from the coronavirus has jumped to 287,950 as more people recuperated during the past 24 hours. A total of 25,081 samples were tested, out of which 441 turned out to be positive.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit the 900,000 mark since the respiratory disease first appeared in China’s Wuhan last year.