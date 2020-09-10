Conflict of interest

It is an established fact and matter of record that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government are committed to create a corruption free Pakistan for the posterity, eliminate nepotism, favouritism and “sifarish” culture ensuring merit and transparency in all spheres of life.

The PTI federal government has just completed two years of its stipulated five years rule but the people have started taking about the conflict of interests within the ranks and file of the ruling party.

There have been quite visible and not so welcome instances of some federal ministers and parliamentarians taking grand U Turn to purana Pakistan from Naya Pakistan and flagrantly indulging in nepotism and favouritism and promoting their cronies least caring about rules and regulations or merit..

For instance, a federal minister from Lahore holding two portfolios has number of such dubious appointments to his credit such as Chairperson Board of Governors of Alhamra Art Council Lahore, Chairman Central Board of Film Censors, Islamabad, Incharge and Aet Advisors at PNCA’s Shakir Ali Museum Lahore .

Appointment of the incumbent lady Director General of PNCA some months back also leaves much to be desired and is in utter denial of for what people had voted PTI in power.

It is appreciable that the NAB Chairman has ordered NAB Rawalpindi to look into reports about art mapping of precious art treasures from PNCA and the appointments made in it during last two years or so.. Hopefully, the inquiry will bring all hidden bitter facts to life.NAB Rawalpindi officials should also take measures to ensure that the PNCA record is not removed or tempered by its officials to hide their anti-art criminal activities to say the least, please. Thanks.

M Z RIFAT

LAHORE