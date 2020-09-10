Army chief, Uzbek deputy PM discuss regional connectivity, security

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have vowed to support the vision for better regional connectivity and improved security.

This was pledged during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region. Both sides pledged to support the vision for better regional connectivity and improved security.

Earlier, Umurzakov arrived in Islamabad on an official visit. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood received him at Nur Khan Airbase.