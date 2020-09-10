Al-Azizia case: IHC wonders if it can take up a proclaimed offender’s petition

ISLAMABAD: A day after an accountability court in Islamabad declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender for his prolonged absence in the Toshakhana reference, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday wondered if his petition in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference can be heard.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, raised the question during the proceedings of a fresh application filed by Nawaz’s counsel on Wednesday, urging the court to “forgo” the requirement of his surrender in the case.

Nawaz, who was handed a seven-year term in the reference in December 2018, left for London in November last year on the pretext of medical treatment and has been staying there ever since. The IHC on Tuesday ordered him to surrender and appear before the court on the next hearing on Sept 10 (today).

The PML-N supreme leader, however, submitted a petition, stating he was “suffering from multiple comorbidities,” and asked the court to “forgo” the requirement for his surrender.

Attached to the petition, filed by his counsel Khawaja Haris, were the former premier’s latest medical reports signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

During the proceedings, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that Nawaz has been declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case. He said that any decision by the court in the present appeal would impact other cases in which Nawaz is nominated and that are being heard by accountability courts.

He further said that there are prior court judgements which say that appeals by a proclaimed offender cannot be heard.

The bench asked Haris if Nawaz was currently in a hospital, to which the lawyer replied in the negative.

Justice Kiyani noted that the former premier had not been admitted to any hospital in the past seven months. He also pointed out that while the former prime minister was in London, the doctor, who issued that certificate submitted by Sharif’s counsel, was in the United States.

“If the patient is admitted to a hospital, it is understandable that they cannot become part of court proceedings. Nawaz Sharif is not admitted to any hospital,” he observed.

The former premier, who is nominated in several corruption cases, has repeatedly argued that he cannot return to attend court proceedings in person due to his precarious health.

During the proceedings today, the court also asked the additional attorney general if the former prime minister was fit to travel. The AAG responded that Nawaz was not admitted to a hospital.

“The federal government did not even try to confirm this?”

The bench further noted that on February 27, the Punjab government had said that there was no need to extend Nawaz’s bail.

“Federal government did not do anything for Nawaz Sharif’s return?” Justice Farooq inquired.

The court observed that it first needs to be established if appeals by a person who has been declared as a proclaimed offender in a case can be heard. Haris urged the court to grant him more time.

The bench adjourned the hearing until Sept 15.