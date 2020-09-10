After Marwah and motorway rape cases, PM Imran calls for strict action

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore motorway gangrape and the kidnap-and-rape of a 5-year-old case have been taken under the “strict notice” of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who on Thursday urged authorities to take action quickly.

According to a tweet from the PM Office, the premier has asked for reports of both incidents from the relevant inspector generals (IGs) and calls for the government to makes laws more effective for the protection of women and children.

The premier called the protection of women and children the government’s top priority.

Marwah, age 5, had gone from her house to a nearby shop when she was kidnapped on Friday morning. Her body was found in a bag in a dumpster on Sunday by residents of the Essa Nagri area. A protest was launched by the family shortly after the body was found.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon met with Marwah’s family on Tuesday assured them that the culprits soon would be arrested.

Regarding the motorway case, on Tuesday night two robbers had gang-raped a mother of two on the motorway within Gujjarpura police’s jurisdiction. The woman’s car had stopped after running out of fuel, and the motorway helpline was not responding.

In this time, two men broke her car window, pulled the woman out, raped her, and stole her purse, which contained Rs100,000 in cash, a bracelet, the car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

Speaking on the incident, the newly appointed IG Punjab Inam Ghani said new evidence has been found which would help track down the culprits. The IG added that 20 police teams have been assigned to the case and so far, 12 suspects have been arrested.

“We have done great work so far in the motorway rape case. We have located the village from which the suspects were from,” the IGP revealed while talking to a local news outlet.

The police have the complete National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) voter list for the area where the suspects are believed to have hailed from. Geofencing is being carried out in the area.

“Right now, we have a very good clue which will lead us to the suspects directly. However, we cannot share it with the media yet,” Ghani added.

The police have narrowed its list of suspects to 70 people who fit the age bracket of the rapists and have criminal records, the police chief added.

Regarding the children of the victim, IG Ghani said they have been returned to their family and the police force is providing them with support.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and vowed to stand with the family “till justice is served”.

“This is a matter of national embarrassment and evidence of a completely broken down legal system,” the Shehbaz added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader asked the government to use techniques like the ones employed in the Zainab case.

Shahbaz Gill, Special Assitant to the Prime Minister on political communication, said after the incident that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh to lead the investigation.