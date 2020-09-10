﻿ 5 injured after multi-storey residential building collapses in Karachi | Pakistan Today

5 injured after multi-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 41 mins ago)

KARACHI: At least five people were injured when a multi-storey residential building collapsed in the Korangi neighbourhood on Thursday, reports suggested.

Several people are feared trapped beneath the rubble, eyewitnesses told reporters.

More details to follow

