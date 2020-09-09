Uplift work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be accelerated: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be accelerated and companies will be provided one-window facility.

The chief minister said this on Wednesday during a meeting with Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq who called on him at his office.

MNA Ch Asim Nazir, MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and PTI Central Vice President Ch Muhammad Ashfaq were also present.

The chief minister said that the government will solve investors’ problems on a priority basis as Punjab has been developed as the role model province with regard to investment and it is leading in ease of doing business. Meanwhile, more development work will be done in Toba Tek Singh and special funds will be provided for public welfare, he added.

Mian Kashif apprised the CM of development work and investment of foreign companies in AIIC. 40 big companies have purchased around 1,500 acres of land for setting up industries, he added.