Unforgettable action in 1965 war

Why September 8 is Navy Day

It was almost midnight, a few minutes before the fire commencement, a lieutenant was found banging his head on a heavy metal door of the ship. He was not scared; he was just too prepared for the fight. As we know that while heroic M.M. Alam was busy bringing down the enemy fighter planes and the spirited Pakistan Army was sharp headedly defeating the enemy at land, compact yet coherent Pakistan Navy marking its first use in the war was preparing to head towards its first action, Operation Somnath, a strategic victory heard by many.

With less number of ships in working condition compared to the enemy’s aircraft carrier and double the amount of ships, it was a deranged battle depending on the abilities of the naval persons. The Indian threat to attack wherever and whenever possible had escalated the vigilance of Pakistan Navy which it had been exercising from March. The PNS/M Ghazi (Ex-US submarine) was the only submarine, which had served in World War II, on either side. It was one of the strongest submarines deployed off Bombay, days before the war started to target ships of Indian Navy. The Naval headquarters ordered Pakistan Navy to patrol the sea to counter the threat of the Indian Naval forces. The patrolling began under the supervision of Commander Pakistan Fleet Cdre S M Anwer on board PNS Babur along with other PN ships; PNS Alamgir, Jehangir, Khaibar, Badr, Shahjahan and Tipu Sultan. The Indian aircraft carrier as well as the ships were all besieged at Bombay. Even after the war was declared, the enemy remained unseen for any action expected to take place.

The possible reasons for Dwarka bombardment were to lure out Indian ships from Bombay harbor to fall prey to the Pakistani Submarine to attack, to destroy the radar installation at Dwarka and to lower the Indian morale.

The world we live in today is expanding its spheres rapidly, with the Indian Ocean becoming the centre of attention for regional and extra regional powers. It is not just about protecting national borders and interests along with sea lines of communication but also protecting the economy and the sovereignty of the state in the international waters. The concept of war has now become more and more modernized and nuclearized due to which vigilance and a strong foothold are essential

The Pakistani naval commanders prepared the strategic plan to attack the Indian radar station in the coastal town of Dwarka. Accordingly the naval fleet proceeded towards Dwarka to attack the radar station. It was a situation of immense complexity for the Indian Navy could detect Pakistan Navy movement any time before the attack. To create a situation of perplexity, the Pakistan Navy fleet headed towards Bombay, giving a false indication to the Indian naval forces.

The misconception of the sailors In white had made them face huge destruction at Dwarka as India’s Vice Admiral Mihir Roy, a former Commander of the Vikrant and Commander-in-Chief of India’s Eastern Naval Command, in his 1995 book, War in the Indian Ocean writes, “But the Bombayites failed to understand the lack of success by the Indian fleet especially with sirens wailing, Jamnagar attacked and Dwarka shelled with the Indian fleet still preparing to sail was an affront to the sailors in white who could not understand what was holding the fleet back”.

The raw courage and bravery of the Pakistan Navy lowered Indian morale as the act of valour was achieved by the daring mission undertaken only seven miles away from the coast. In an interview with Vice Admiral (retired) Ahmad Tasnim, a war veteran, said, “We were already prepared”. He added that it was the best of the coordination that he had witnessed among the Navy and the government during the 1965 war.

The valour, confidence and sound judgment of the Pakistan Navy inspired the modern fleet. The Navy had set standards of performing with quality and sound planning rather than having an enormous fleet. As the Nation celebrated Navy Day on September 8, it needs to be reminded of the lessons of coordination which helped a smaller navy win greater battles. The lesson of dedication and commitment to what remain unseen. The vigilance of our sailors who delivered the highest spirits of patriotism. Sajjad Shaukat in his article writes “On this very occasion, one is reminded by the soul-stirring memories of the 1965 war against India, when naval officers and sailors instilled with the highest spirit of patriotism. Pakistan Navy’s courageous expeditions in defeating Indian Navy in that war and national commitment of defending the sea-frontiers of Pakistan by its heroes the naval personnel, remain alive today. Drawing inspiration from the unparalleled conducts of the 1965 War, Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to meet any challenge of the enemy”.

With the publication of the Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan and Navy’s constant efforts, the future seems bright and more prosperous. Pakistan Navy is a potent force in defence of Maritime frontiers of Pakistan. Pakistan Navy is dedicated to protecting and securing the maritime and naval interests of the country which remain a national priority. The representation of Pakistan Navy in the Indian Ocean is the show of audacity which one gets to witness in many Naval exercises such as SEASPARK, AMAN and many more.

The world we live in today is expanding its spheres rapidly, with the Indian Ocean becoming the centre of attention for regional and extra regional powers. It is not just about protecting national borders and interests along with sea lines of communication but also protecting the economy and the sovereignty of the state in the international waters. The concept of war has now become more and more modernized and nuclearized due to which vigilance and a strong foothold are essential.

Pakistan Navy with its very first use in 1965 proved its efficacy and strength. With more demanding times to unveil themselves in the future, the alertness of the Pakistan Navy is what we look up to. We salute our heroes in the water.