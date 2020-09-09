Under PTI rule

No end to vindictiveness in politics

Nawaz Sharif broke no jail, nor did he leave the country on the Q.T. He was bailed out because doctors close to the PM, whose integrity was unquestionable in his eyes, advised the government that Mr Sharif’s manifold and complicated ailments could not be treated in Pakistan and his precarious condition required immediate treatment abroad. Mian Shahbaz Sharif gave an undertaking in the court that he would himself bring elder brother back when doctors allowed him to return. The IHC told the government that if it opposed the request for bail, the plea for release on medical grounds would be dismissed. However the onus would be on NAB and the government in case something happened to the former PM. Thus, fear of legal consequences and negative political fallout, rather than humanitarian considerations, led the Cabinet to remove Mr Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), allowing him to proceed to London. As long as the former PM kept silent, the government didn’t try to bring him back. The moment he started telephoning opposition leaders, alarm bells started ringing in the corridors of power. It was decided to make hectic efforts to get the former PM declared an absconder.

Mr Nawaz Sharif left for London in the third week of November. By the time his medical check-up ended, the covid-19 pandemic had entered the UK. This led to the suspension of Mr Sharif’s ongoing medical procedures because the nature of his ailments made him highly susceptible to covid-19.

The IHC has directed the former PM to appear in court today. According to medical reports Mr Sharif’s surgery is due this month. His last medical report was avowedly submitted to the Lahore High Court over a month ago. It explains that the patient will be scheduled for an invasive cardiac procedure once the hospital starts planning elective procedures amidst Covid-19 pandemic and given that he, being in the high-risk category, is stable enough to go through the intervention.

Sharif’s travel back home is thus predicated on the permission of his medical team. He is liable to be held responsible only in case the doctors allowed him to leave but he avoided returning to Pakistan.