Transgender person shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: One transgender person was killed and another got injured when unidentified men opened fire at them here in the provincial capital’s Palosi neighbourhood, police said on Wednesday.

The wounded person was transferred to the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), police said, adding that the deceased transgender was identified as Gul Panra.

Shortly after the news surfaced, people demanded action be taken against the perpetrators and the hashtag #JusticeforGulPanra shot to the top trend in Pakistan. An investigation into the incident is under way, police stated.

The president of Peshawar-based transgender rights group, TransAction Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Farzana Ilyas, demanded the killers of transgender individuals be arrested. “I condemn last night’s incident and I demand justice,” she said, referring to the shooting of Gul Panra and her friend in Peshawar.