Target killing

Sir, recently a journalist of PTV (Pakistan Television)Bolan namely Shaheena Shaheen was gunned down by unknown people in Turbat. She was hospitalized where she passed way . Her murderers are still wondering freely, police is failed to arrest them .

This is not the first journalist, who was killed in Pakistan, she was the second woman journalist killed in Pakistan in last ten months. According to the committee to protect journalists, since 1992,at least 61 Pakistani journalists have been killed in connection with their works. By this Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

I request to the concerned authorities should ensure to save the lives of journalists who are working for the betterment of the nation.

Imam Bakhsh

Turbat