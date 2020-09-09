Soldier martyred while responding to unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while responding to Indian Army unprovoked firing in Bedori Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), which was meant ot targeting the army posts and civil population.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army responded effectively and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, 39-year-old Havaldar Liaqat, a resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat, ISPR added.