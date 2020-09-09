Revised US travel advisory places Pakistan at level 3

The United States on Tuesday asked its citizens to reexamine travelling to the Pakistan after issuing a Level 3 Travel Advisory for the country due to Covid-19.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan due to COVID-19,” said the US State Department in its latest travel reports.

The report also noted that Pakistan has “lifted stay-at-home orders and allowed the resumption of intercity domestic travel and mass transit services in most cities”.

Furthermore, the US State Department continued to discourage its citizens from traveling to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan out of fear of “terrorism and kidnapping”, and told the citizens not to visit the Line of Control between Pakistan and India “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

Conversely, the advisory acknowledged the improved security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, especially Islamabad, and the steps undertaken concerning counterterrorism and counter militant operations. It added that security forces in these areas are “more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country”.

A travel alert was issued for American citizens in the country by US embassy, asking them to monitor local media for news before travelling on Pakistani airlines and to get registered in a travel safety programme.