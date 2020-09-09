Remembering humanity

Humanity is an important part of life which tells us to help others,try to understand and realize the people problems with our own eyes and try to help them.It’s not necessary for humanitarians to be rich since humanity is never depended upon money,even a poor person can sow humanity by helping someone or sharing his or her food etc.Last week,I went to get some medicines for my mother from a medical store. A very young and bearded man was sitting on the counter. I handed him over the list of my medicines and he stood up to grab the desired medicines. I was aware with the prices so I just took desired amount for those medicines. The salesmen returned after a while with the medicines in his hand. He came to the counter and handed me the bill. I was stunned when I saw the bill. It was doubled from actual price. I argued with him for the prices but he was not ready to listen to any of my arguments. And as they say need makes the naked man run, I went back to home to get the extra amount. And when I reached back to the so called “Pharmacy” , a boy was sitting at the counter and when I asked about the person who was there earlier, he said ” he went to offer prayer”. I was amazed to hear about the person who earlier was slaughtering me with his high rates is now pleasing Allah. This over ride humanity is I think one of the major causes to put Pakistan in the list of third world countries. Humanity is taking its last breathes in the hands people like us and in the people like these so called “pharmacists”. We must think about others before thinking for ourselves. Without a sense of humanity our worships and prayers are all in vain. Because as Edhi said “No religion is higher than humanity”.

Kaleem Ullah Nasar

Lahore