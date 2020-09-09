Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi departed for Moscow on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Radio Pakistan reported.
The meeting is being held from Sept 9 (today) to 10 to prepare the agenda for the next summit. Qureshi, who was invited by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, will hold bilateral interactions on the sidelines of the CFM meeting.
The CFM is one of the top forums of the eight-member regional bloc that deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State.
A joint statement is also expected to be issued after the meeting.
“The Moscow SCO-CFM will consider more than 20 documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State. It will also adopt a Joint Communiqué reflecting member states’ unified stance on important regional and international issues,” a Foreign Office statement said on Tuesday.
“Pakistan has been actively contributing in working towards achieving SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms. SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor,” it had said.