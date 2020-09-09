Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi departed for Moscow on Wednes­­day to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Coopera­tion Organisa­tion, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting is being held from Sept 9 (today) to 10 to prepare the agenda for the next summit. Qureshi, who was invited by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, will hold bilateral interactions on the sidelines of the CFM meeting.

The CFM is one of the top forums of the eight-member regional bloc that deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State.

A joint statement is also expected to be issued after the meeting.