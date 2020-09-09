Punjab confirms 45th dengue fever case

LAHORE: Punjab health department on Wednesday reported another confirmed case of dengue fever within 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 45 in the province.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the dengue patient was reported in Rawalpindi.

In the province, 45 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed since January 2020, the spokesperson said. Out of total 45 cases 42 have been recovered, while three patients have been under treatment at hospitals. No death has been reported in the ongoing year due to dengue virus, the health department spokesperson said.