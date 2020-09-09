PML-N moves LHC against Punjab IG’s removal

Dastagir, sources claim, later met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Imran Khan and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct of Sheikh and appropriate action, asking to otherwise be transferred to another position.

According to the petition, pre-mature transfers in the police force violate the Police Order (2002) and the Punjab government’s rules of business.

It maintains that the Punjab government, instead of implementing the Police Order (2002) has “further politicised the police force and shown the door to recalcitrant and independent-minded officers without any regard for their independence and tenure protected by the law”.

“The Punjab government has changed six IGs in two years and the average tenure is four months,” it states. “The frequent and arbitrary transfers of senior-most officials send a wave of resentment among the police community.” The petition also notes that three CCPOs have been posted and transferred in the last two years.

The petition urges the court to declare notifications regarding the appointment of the provincial police officer and the CCPO as “unconstitutional”.

It also urges the court to declare that the provincial government should appoint a CCPO only on the recommendation of the provincial police officer.

It also asks the court to declare that a “PPO and CCPO enjoy the security of tenure for three years and that a premature transfer can only take place if premature transfer proceedings are initiated on the grounds of ‘unsatisfactory performance’ after providing an opportunity of hearing before the relevant Public Safety Commission”.

It adds that the commission and the government has to agree to transfer the officer.

The petition also asks the court to direct the constitution of a broad-based independent commission to supervise the effective implementation of the Police Order, 2002 and direct this commission to give recommendations regarding police reforms in the province.