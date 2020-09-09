PML-N leader claims ‘bad governance’ leading country to anarchy

While claiming that poverty and unemployment were on the rise due to “bad governance” of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has declared the country was leading the towards “social anarchy”.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister termed the present government “the worst fascist regime” in the country’s history, saying that “if we do not block Prime Minister Imran Khan’s way now, time will never forgive us”.

Lashing out at the government’s policies in almost all sectors, the PML-N leader accused the prime minister of destroying the administrative structure through bad governance and by ignoring merit.

He regretted that Pakistan had gone down in the Global Innovative Index because of the government’s decision to stop funds for universities and research programmes.

Instead of focusing on research and development, he alleged, the government was spending all its energy on “pursuing regressive policies”.

In an apparent reference to the apparent disappearance of a Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official from Islamabad, Iqbal wondered what image the country would have in the outside world when people were being kidnapped right from the centre of the capital.

“This country does not need any enemy. Imran Khan’s government is the worst fascist regime. Like (Indian PM Narendra Modi), Imran Khan wants to become Pakistan’s Hitler,” he said.

Iqbal also accused the federal government of deliberately going into a confrontation with Sindh over Karachi.

In a reference to the recent statement of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Iqbal alleged that the present government was making the enemy’s job easy by pushing the nation into a “hybrid war”.

In reply to a question, the PML-N leader claimed that the opposition was united and expressed the hope that it would come up with a joint strategy against the government at the multi-party conference (MPC) to be held on Sept 20.