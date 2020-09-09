PM Khan approves 88 new posts to accommodate PAS group

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing bureaucratic reforms, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved 88 new posts for Secretariat Group (SG) to bring about parity between the District Management Group (DMG) and other groups of the civilian bureaucracy.

The decision has been taken to boost the promotion prospects of SG, as the policy decision would mean an addition of 15 posts for BS-21, 29 posts for BS-20 and 44 posts for BS-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the promotions of Secretariat Group had come to a standstill since 2015 after DMG group had total control over the promotions during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Now, the premier has ordered bureaucratic reforms to overhaul the system and ensuring parity among various groups of the bureaucracy. PM Imran has directed that the said rules may be placed before the federal cabinet for its approval.

This amendment in the rules will enhance the promotion prospects of SG significantly.

The said amendment will provide an opportunity for eligible officers to be inducted in Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on the same lines as is being done in Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and Office Management Group (OMG).

The PM has also approved the appointments of technically qualified and experienced persons from the open market based on the needs of various Divisions in BS-19 and BS-20 on a contract basis in the federal secretariat against the share of PAS.

The proposal will not affect the cadre strength of any occupational group and will bring in much-needed technical resources and experts in policymaking from the private sector.