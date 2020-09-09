Pakistanis and Kashmiris are one: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistanis and Kashmiris are one and would never part away as their hearts beat together.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the president said, “Our hearts beat together, feel together and we continue to struggle together.” He said that the brutal oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) that the world can clearly see, is also a sign of weakness in the ranks of the Hindutva Modi regime.

He also tagged a combo of posters put at display in the IOK, showing the president and prime minister of Pakistan along with Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Defence Day of Pakistan. These pictures were shared by “Let Kashmir Speak” on their twitter handle.