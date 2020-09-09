Pakistani authorities investigate Chaudhrys of Gujarat in the UK

PTI’s key coalition partners, the Chaudhrys of Gujarat, namely Moonis Elahi are being audited by Pakistani authorities to see if they own any assets in the UK and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Sources said Pakistani government authorities made extensive inquiries into the potential assets owned directly or indirectly by Moonis, Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhary Shujaat, or any of their family members.

According to reports, the Pakistani authorities sent at least two requests to the British government seeking assistance in the pursuit of the alleged assets but the search has not yielded positive results yet.

The first request to the UK government’s Home Office by the federal government around two years ago, soon after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q) entered into a coalition. The request was on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A similar letter seeking to trace Moonis’ alleged assets was also sent to the BVI. Both the Home Office and the BVI informed Pakistani officials that they were unable to trace the assets.

Sources say a new request – not initiated by NAB – was sent in recent months to find out if Moonis, his father, his uncle Chaudhary Shujaat, and other family members own any assets in the UK.

The trace is based on suspicions that Moonis owns assets in the UK and possibly elsewhere too, but nothing has been identified so far.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had written in April 2013 that Moonis was a shareholder of a BVI offshore company called Olive Grove Assets Ltd and that this company was set up with the help of the UBS Switzerland AG.

Pervez Elahi’s son created the offshore structure in 2006 in the BVI but no asset has ever been linked with the aforementioned offshore company yet, claimed the ICIJ.

“All of my assets and investments have been duly declared in my tax returns. Yes, we are their coalition partners. If this is happening, I am not surprised. After a failed attempt to marginalize and persecute the opposition they have decided to target their allies,” Moonis said when contacted for comment.

Moonis previously appeared before NAB in 2018 to answer questions regarding his name in the Panama Papers.