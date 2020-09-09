No place for hate, extremism in country: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the government has been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

The information minister was speaking at an international conference titled ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ on Wednesday.

The information minister said that the government has achieved this under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the help of religious leaders. He said that Pakistan has almost been successful in overcoming its financial, social and strategic challenges through promotion of inclusiveness.

Faraz said, “We have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.” The information minister expressed his pleasure that the International Islamic University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has prepared an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years.

Appreciating the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of International Islamic University, Faraz said that this consensus document provides us guidance to promote patriotism and manage difficult issues in a peaceful manner. He stressed that the institutions of higher education should promote research to find solutions to problems.

Speaking on the occasion, National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that students are the precious asset of the country. He said that using social media, these students can easily portray the soft image of the country before the world.

Meanwhile, Faraz said the federal government wants to spend all its funds on development projects in Karachi under its own supervision. He said that the PPP leaders want to grab all funds being provided by the federal government for Karachi, but their track record regarding utilisation of public money is not good.

He added that the federal government would spend these funds under its supervision on K-4 water supply, circular railway, Green Line and other projects.