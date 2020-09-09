Nawaz asks court to waive surrender requirement in graft case

ISLAMABAD: A week after Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered him to surrender to the authorities by Sept 10 in the Al-Azizia reference, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a review petition, stating that it was not possible for him to do so and urged the court to forgo the requirement.

Attached to the petition, filed by Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, were the former premier’s latest medical reports signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

The high court last week directed Nawaz, who has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment, to appear before the court or face legal proceedings for abscondment.

The directives were issued during the hearing of appeals filed by Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar against their convictions in graft references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law were convicted in the Avenfield House properties reference on July 6, 2018. Nawaz was also convicted in the Al-Azizia reference on Dec 24, 2018.

In the petition, Barrister Haris said that the former premier was still unwell.

“The fact of the matter is that [Nawaz] is still suffering from multiple co-morbidities [and] his treatment in London has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result, [Nawaz] has not been able to regain his health and all the doctors that have treated him in the past, as well as those who have been treating him since his arrival in London, have strongly advised him not to travel to Pakistan without getting his treatment done.”

The petition added that the PML-N supremo’s return to Pakistan at this current time may even prove “fatal”.

It added that Nawaz’s inability to return to Pakistan was evident from all the medical reports that had been submitted with the application.

The petition stated that the purpose of hearing an appeal under Section 423 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was to decide the guilt or innocence of the appellant.

“But by no stretch of the imagination does the said provision of the law insist upon the presence of the appellant before the court, even if such a presence would expose him to the risk of losing his life.”

Nawaz has repeatedly submitted that he is “ready and willing” to return to Pakistan and face the due process of the law and justice, the petition said, adding that it was only due to the advice of his doctors that he has been forced to delay his return.

The petition urged the court to forgo the requirement of Nawaz’s surrender.