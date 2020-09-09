Murderer of minor rape victim Marwah arrested: police

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended the alleged perpetrator behind the rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah in Essa Nagri neighbourhood.

It is pertinent to mention here that police officials found the dead body of a five-year-old girl stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on late Saturday night. She was identified as Marwah.

According to police, the accused, identified as Nawaz, was arrested after evidence collected by the police matched with his belongings. “A piece of cloth from the accused’s home was found from the garbage heap where Marwa was found dead last week,” police said.

They said that the accused lives nearby Marwa’s home and during a raid at his home, the police found his home washed properly raising concerns among the investigating team. He is shifted to an undisclosed location as investigators announce to lead the probe on the basis of forensic evidence.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that police investigators have started using geofencing technology in Marwah rape and murder case for ascertaining the location of suspects detained by the security officials over suspicion of their involvement in the cold-blooded incident in Karachi.

The investigators told the media that geofencing of the detained persons will help the police department to track the suspects’ locations. Police officials said that a ‘prime suspect’, Nawaz, is being interrogated who is consistently changing its statements time by time.

They added that Nawaz has failed to provide satisfactory answers to the investigators so far which increased the suspicions of his involvement in the brutal rape and murder of the five-year-old girl. Police claimed that evidence is also indicating the involvement of the prime suspect.