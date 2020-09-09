Mother of two raped, robbed of valuables in Lahore

LAHORE: A mother of two children was looted and raped at gunpoint in Gujjar Pura area of the Punjab metropolis, a private news channel reported while citing the police on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly travelling in a car along with her two children when it developed some fault in Gujjar Pura, and an unknown assailant overpowered her when she came out of the vehicle. After molesting and robbing her of valuables, they escaped.

Upon receiving this information, the police reached the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital. The police said the process to identify the accused through the Safe City cameras was underway.