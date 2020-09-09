KP increases compensation amount for mine collapse victims

–CM says govt to provide research-based edu facilities to youth

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has increased compensation amount from Rs500,000 to Rs900,000 for the bereaved families of the labourers who lost their lives in marble mine incident in Ziarat area of Mohmand district.

The CM added that payment of Rs100,000 will also be made to those who have suffered injuries in the Mohmand incident. The heirs of the victims will not be left alone as they grieve their loss, the KP chief minister said, stressing that the best medical facilities will be ensured to those who have been injured.

On Tuesday, Labour Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai had confirmed at least 21 people died in the mine incident following a rockslide.

During his visit to the site, Yousafzai had said that around 35 people were working at the Mohmand’s marble mine at the time of the incident. “We have recovered 21 bodies from the debris of the caved-in mine as seven people are still missing,” he said.

He had said that the rescue teams reached the site of the incident soon after the rockslide. “It was a difficult rescue operation carried out by rescue workers and Pakistan Army teams,” he said while lauding their efforts.

Meanwhile, CM Khan said the government is committed to providing research-based educational facilities to the youth of the province.

Chairing a meeting in the federal capital, the chief minister said huge resources have been set aside for up-gradation and reforms at the elementary and secondary education level, which aim to provide a better future to the young generation. Mahmood added that the government has decided to amend the University Act which will help in recruiting Vice-Chancellor besides improving administrative and financial matters in educational institutions.