Karachi administrator leaves first presser midway

KARACHI: Newly-appointed administrator of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani, held his first press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) office on Wednesday after assuming office, however, he walked out in the middle of the presser when journalists put some questions to him.

Speaking earlier, the administrator vowed to make Karachi a city of lights again. He said that he is a professional civil servant and has nothing to do with politics, asking the media personnel present there to not pose any political question.

He said he will fulfil the responsibility he has been entrusted with. “My duty is to make our city beautiful,” he maintained. He called for the media to highlight positive work to be undertaken by the civil authorities in the metropolis.

On September 7, Shallwani had called on Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House. Speaking on the occasion, the governor had said the Karachi administrator was appointed with a consensus of all stakeholders.