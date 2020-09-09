Intra-Afghan talks

Recently, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, a veteran diplomat nominated as new ambassador to Afghanistan as direct negotiations between Taliban and Kabul aiming to end nearly two decades of war are set to begin. Following the completion of prisoners exchange release of 5,000 Taliban in return of 1,000 captive security forces intra-Afghan dialogue is likely to be held in Doha, Qatar, this week. The delayed negotiations are the second, critical part to a peace deal the U.S. signed with the Taliban in February in Doha. The Taliban delegation’s arrival in Qatar, where the group keeps its political office, came as a top Afghan government body blamed the militants for delays in starting talks. No doubt, Pakistan, which has played a central role in brokering these talks, is seen as crucial for any peace deal in Afghanistan. The two countries had covered considerable ground in restoring trust in their relationship.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi