IGP changed

The appointment of a sixth IGP in two years shows the old ways persist

The sudden transfer of the IGP Punjab, Mr Shoaib Dastagir, means that he is the fifth IGP transferred by the present PTI government, after only 10 months on the job. That he was the longest serving officer in this post is an indication of the quick turnover in the job. The reason is not a sudden crime wave, though there has been a rise in the number of crimes in the last two years, but Mr Dastagir having lost out in a struggle over the posting of the CCPO Lahore. That officer’s posting to a crucial post was done even though he had only been recently superseded for promotion and he aroused Mr Dasatagir’s ire by ordering his own subordinates to obey his orders, not the IGP’s. Wasn’t the PTI elected precisely to avoid this sort of interference for political reasons? The new IGP is presumably agreeable to the CCPO remaining in his post, where he can play a key role in the local body elections which have not been announced, but which are going to take place soon.

The PTI may be showing itself as following the very practices it accused its predecessors of, but it has also shown that it does not know what it wants from an IGP, or if it does, how to find the right man for the job. Meanwhile, the consequences of the effect upon the police are negative and plentiful. One effect which has affected the citizenry the most is the rise in crime. The PTI has grappled with this problem, and has come up short, with the much-vaunted appointment of Nasir Durrani, a former KP IGP, ending in his resignation.

One way of ending political interference is to guarantee security of tenure, with any premature transfer deemed a minor penalty. Deeming it such means that the person doing the transfer has to record reasons, while the transferred official can appeal or even sue, to have the blot on his record removed. At present, nothing appears on the service record except a bare mention of the needs of the service. The government needs to deliver on the crime situation, and appointing loyalists is not going to get it far, no matter how many IGPs it allows the CM, whom the PM claims he discovered, fires.