Human development top priority of government: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said human development, especially facilitating weaker segments of society and bringing them out of poverty, is top priority of his government.

He was talking to a delegation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), led by their representative in Pakistan, Aliona Niculita, on Wednesday.

The prime minister said it is top priority of the incumbent government that state resources should be utilised for the welfare of the people and country’s development.

He said that his government and the UNDP share the objectives, hence, the government will provide all possible cooperation to UNDP to ensure accomplishment of common goals.

Appreciating PM Imran’s special interest in human development, Niculita said that his personal interest is helping UNDP achieve its goals.

She said that the government is pursuing sustainable development goals and provision of effective strategy and resources is laudable. She thanked the premier for government’s support to the UNDP.